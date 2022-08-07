How the country protects its borders? Where is BSF deployed, ITBP, Army etc. What is the protocol?

Follow us on Image Source : OTI 75th Independence Day

75th Independence Day: As India immerses in 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav' celebrations to commemorate the 75 years of independence, let us take a deep dive into how India's fearless warriors, who have fought heroic battles for our motherland, protect our borders.

Border Security Force (BSF)

The 2.65 lakh personnel strong BSF is primarily tasked to guard Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain. BSF personnel promote a sense of security among the people living in the border areas. Their officers prevent trans-border crimes, unauthorized entry into or exit from the territory of India and prevent smuggling and any other illegal activity.

BSF now has uniform 50 km jurisdiction

In October last year, the central government had extended the jurisdiction of the BSF to give its officers the powers of arrest, search and seizure to the extent of 50 kilometres, instead of earlier 15 km, from the borders inside Indian territories in Punjab, West Bengal, Assam and Tripura.

BSF during wartime

Protection of vital installations particular air-fields against enemy commandoes/para troopers or raids. The role can be entrusted to the BSF Units which are placed under the Army's operational Control. Providing extension to the flanks of main defence line by the holding of strong points in conjunction with other units. Performing special tasks connected with intelligence including raids. These are tasks which might be entrusted to BSF Units by the Army in a war situation according to local necessity. Maintenance of law and order in enemy territory administrated under the control of Army. Guarding of prisoners of war cages. Anti - infiltration duties in specified area.

Indian Army

