How the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is restoring abandoned watercourses and canals The Punjab government wants to ensure last-mile connectivity through pipelines and watercourses. The government has also allocated Rs 830 crore for laying more than 1,600 kms of pipeline.

New Delhi:

The Punjab government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has continuously worked in the past three years to improve the irrigation system in a state that largely depends on agriculture. For this, the Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has spent Rs 4,557 crore on canals and watercourse works since it came to power in Punjab in 2022. In comparison, only Rs 2,046 crore was spent on this purpose from 2019 to 2022.

The Punjab government wants to ensure last-mile connectivity through pipelines and watercourses. The government has also allocated Rs 830 crore for laying more than 1,600 kms of pipeline. Of this, Rs 350 crore has already been utilised.

Punjab government restores abandoned watercourses, canals

Since coming to power in 2022, the Bhagwant Mann government has restored 18,349 watercourses having a length of more than 6,955 kms that were left abandoned for the past 30 to 40 years. It has also restored 79 canals with a length of 545 kms, providing or restoring canal irrigation to 41,135 acres.

Providing further details, the Punjab government said it has restored the Luthar Canal system in Fazilika, along the Pakistan border. This consists of 12 canals with a length of about 213 kms. Additionally, 23 canals have been restored in the Tarn Taran district.

Underground pipelines in the Kandi area of Hoshiarpur have been restored, while extension of existing canals such as the Rohira, Kanganwal, and Dehlon Canals in the Malerkotla district have been completed, the government said.

Better utilisation of water in the Kharif season

The Punjab government has said that the MGNREGRA fund utilisation increased threefold to Rs 228 crore for FY 2023-24 and to Rs 270 crore in FY 2024-25. Restoring the watercourses and canals has allowed the government to utilise over 12 per cent of additional water in the Kharif season in the past five years.

"For the first time, the Government is able to utilise its 100 per cent share of water during wheat season," it said. "Now the focus has been shifted to construction of Water Courses (Khall). A large-scale drive for laying of brick water courses and pipelines is being undertaken during the months of April and May, before sowing of paddy and in the months of Octotber and November after harvesting of paddy."

"For the current FY 2025-26, work of around 760 crores are being undertaken for laying of pipelined watercourses and brick-lined watercourses. The total length of water courses to be laid is around 3400 kms," the Punjab government said.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by the India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)