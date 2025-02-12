How Punjab govt honours sacrifice of brave soldiers by providing 1 crore to martyrs' families

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has taken significant steps to support the families of soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty. As part of a heartfelt initiative, the government has announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the families of Punjab's martyrs.

This move is aimed at recognising and honouring the supreme sacrifice made by the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country's borders and maintain peace. The government has also raised pensions for war widows and increased assistance to soldiers affected by 'Operation Blue Star', ensuring their well-being.

Key features of initiative

Rs 1 crore financial assistance: The Punjab government is offering Rs 1 crore to the families of the martyrs as a mark of respect for their sacrifice.

Enhanced pensions: The pension for war widows has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. Additionally, assistance to Blue Star-affected soldiers has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month, while the pension for war veterans has been raised to Rs 20,000 per year.

Proactive government support: The government has also proposed Rs 74 crore for the welfare of soldiers under the current financial year, ensuring timely support and aid to the armed forces personnel and their families.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's commitment

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann expressed deep gratitude to the martyrs, saying, "The brave sons of Punjab risk their lives to protect our borders, maintain peace, and safeguard the sovereignty of India. It is our duty as a society and government to stand by the families of these heroes."

The Chief Minister personally meets the families of martyrs, delivering Rs 1 crore financial assistance cheques as a token of the state's appreciation for their sacrifice. Speaking on the initiative, CM Mann said, "The supreme sacrifice made by our soldiers can never be repaid, but the Punjab Government will leave no stone unturned in offering the necessary support during their family's hour of grief."

Praising soldiers' sacrifice

The Chief Minister also added, "While the loss is irreparable, we are committed to providing all possible support to their families. This financial assistance is a humble recognition of the sacrifices these heroes have made in ensuring the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of our great nation. Punjab is proud of their courage, and we will continue to stand with their families."

Martyrs' families grateful for support

The families of the martyrs have expressed their gratitude for the timely financial assistance. One family member said, "We are thankful to CM Bhagwant Singh Mann for his thoughtful gesture. He took the time to meet us and understand our grief. We are also grateful for the Rs 1 crore assistance and the assurance of job support for my daughter."

The Punjab Government's initiative reflects its unwavering commitment to the welfare of the armed forces and their families, ensuring that the martyrs' legacy continues to be honoured and respected.

About Punjab Government

The Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is dedicated to providing the best services and welfare measures to its citizens, with a special focus on the families of the brave soldiers who protect the nation's borders.

