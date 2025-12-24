OPINION | How Pak ISI is inciting Bangladeshis to target India Violence against Hindus in Bangladesh has escalated sharply after the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, triggering nationwide protests in India and strong international condemnation. Diplomatic tensions have risen as both countries summoned each other's envoys over the safety of minorities and missions.

New Delhi:

The brutal lynching of a Hindu, Dipu Chandra Das, by jihadis in Bangladesh is snowballing into an international issue. American Congressmen of Indian origin Raja Krishnamoorthi and Suhas Subramanyam have condemned the brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das by a radical mob and have demanded Bangladesh authorities to provide protection to Hindus. On Monday, Hindu outfits staged protests across India, condemning the atrocities on Hindus by jihadis in Bangladesh. Protests were held in New Delhi, Kolkata, Bhopal, Varanasi, Hyderabad and Jammu. There were clashes between protesters and police outside the Bangladesh missions in Delhi and Kolkata. In Bangladesh, Inquilab Mancha and other jihadi outfits held rallies asking people to take a vow to target India.

In Dhaka, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and was asked to ensure protection to Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India. In Delhi, Bangladesh High Commissioner Riyaz Hamidullah was summoned to the External Affairs Ministry and told to ensure protection to Indians and other minorities including Hindus in his country.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Digivijaya Singh and Rashid Alvi made controversial remarks alleging that fundamentalists in Bangladesh are doing the same thing that Hindu fundamentalists are doing in India. Rashid Alvi alleged that Muslims are being killed and mosques are being attacked in India. Congress leaders must watch the video released by former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, presently in self-exile in India.

In the video, Sheikh Hasina has alleged that the present government in Bangladesh is patronising jihadi fundamentalists who are indulging in murder and arson. Sheikh Hasina condemned the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh on December 18. Any Indian’s blood will boil if he or she watches the video of atrocities being committed on Hindus in Bangladesh. Hindus are not only feeling unsafe, but it has come to a situation where being a Hindu in Bangladesh has become a sin.

Hindu women fear wearing ‘sindoor’ on their foreheads in Bangladesh. Such atrocities against Hindus have increased after chief adviser Muhammad Yunus came to power. Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker, was lynched only because he was a Hindu. Bangladesh police officials have confirmed that there is no evidence to show that Dipu made any blasphemous remark that could have hurt religious sentiments. There are several such cases of atrocities on Hindus and Buddhists in Bangladesh, which have not been reported in the media. In Chattogram this week, an entire Hindu bazaar was sent on fire.

To compare the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh with those on Muslims in India is unfair. Politicians in India are free to raise other issues to settle their political scores, but to justify atrocities on Hindus is unfortunate. Fundamentalist forces have been on the rise since the July uprising last year that unseated the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Jihadis are openly demanding the imposition of Shariah in Bangladesh and India is being targeted.

The latest round of violence took place after the murder of an Islamic radical leader Sharif Usman Hadi on December 18. Islamic radicals blame India’s hand behind this murder. People in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi and Mymensingh are being assembled and asked to take vows to target India. Anti-Indian sentiment is on the rise in Bangladesh, but the ground reality is that nobody knows where Faisal Karim Masood, alleged murderer of Usman Hadi, is presently hiding.

Even the Bangladesh Police does not know his whereabouts. Faisal Karim Masood and his colleague Alamgir Sheikh, who committed the murder, have gone underground. According to Bangladesh media reports, Faisal Karim Masood and Alamgir Sheikh were friends of Usman Hadi, but when Yunus government banned Inquilab Mancha, Usman Hadi decided to contest elections and their friendship broke up.

Bangladesh’s national award-winning actress Rokeya Prachi has said that Muhammad Yunus released thousands of Islamic radicals from jails after Sheikh Hasina was unseated. These radicals are now acting at the instance of Muhammad Yunus and are targeting political rivals. Pakistan’s spy agency ISI has become active and is fishing in deep waters. ISI agents are trying to destabilise India by encouraging Islamic radicals.

A video has surfaced in which Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist, Mazhar Saeed Shah addressed a gathering in Dhaka, where he asked people to rise against India in the name of Islam. The Pakistani terrorist appealed to Bangladeshi terror outfits like Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, Ansarullah Bangla Team and Hizb-ut-Tahrir to join hands with Pakistani terror outfits. Islamic radicals in Bangladesh are taking full advantage of people’s anger against Sheikh Hasina. Earlier, youths were instigated and Muhammad Yunus took advantage by taking over power.

Bangladesh today is on the brink of anarchy and Pakistan finds an opportunity in this situation. Pakistani terrorists are now inciting people of Bangladesh against India. Probably, Pakistan has forgotten the 1971 war when India’s valiant army dismembered that country and nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian army. If Pakistan tries to carry out any fresh misadventure, it will get a crushing response.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.