How new West Asia realignment opens opportunities for India after signing of US-Iran peace deal | Explained

New Delhi:

Following the signing of the US-Iran peace deal, Iranian President Pezeshkian visit to Islamabad to thank Pakistan for its mediation and propose a new intra-regional Muslim security structure. Concurrently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fully backed Iran’s non-negotiable ballistic missile capabilities. Simultaneously, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio toured the Gulf to reassure uneasy GCC states while warning Iran against levying commercial shipping tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.

India maintains strong ties with both Tehran and Gulf nations

As India maintains strong, deep seated diplomatic and trade ties with both Tehran and the Gulf nations, a monolithic Islamic alliance remains unlikely due to deep Shia-Sunni rifts. Instead, New Delhi’s balanced relationship with Iran will keep its Chabahar Port investments highly secure, though potential shipping frictions at the Hormuz bottleneck require continuous maritime vigilance.

Moreover, the US-Iran peace deal —which includes lifting naval blockades, securing the Strait of Hormuz, and establishing Treasury waivers for Iranian oil—is heavily altering regional alignments. This presents both immediate economic opportunities and delicate strategic tests for India.

India will benefit from lower global energy prices

As the US paved the way for the resumption of Iranian oil exports and stable maritime flows, India will benefit from lower global energy prices, helping reduce domestic inflation and easing the pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

India can leverage for infrastructure and development

The new framework will include a US-backed reconstruction and economic development program. India can leverage its historical relationships in the region to bid for infrastructure and development contracts in Iran and the broader Gulf.

India can ensure global supply chain continuity

By securing free transit through the Strait of Hormuz, India can ensure global supply chain continuity and it will insulate India's massive remittance pipelines and employment market in the Gulf.

De-escalation of war will revive trade

De-escalation of war between Washington and Tehran will also create new possibilities to revive and accelerate trade corridors, such as the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and Chabahar Port, for greater access to Central Asian markets.

Foreign Secretary Misri reiterates India's commitment to regional peace

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated India's commitment to regional peace following the recent diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran. He said that India remains focused on the evolving situation in West Asia, which has been a primary subject of discussion during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagements with global leaders.

"Of course, the focus was on the situation in West Asia. In his meetings with his counterparts and also in his interventions at the G7, the Prime Minister expressed once again India's desire to see sustained peace and security in this region," Misri said.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted that India views the recent diplomatic understanding between Washington and Tehran as a critical step toward de-escalation. "India welcomed the developments that have taken place through the understanding that has been reached between the United States and Iran and hopes to see a rapid return to peace and stability in this region," he added.

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