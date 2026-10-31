Breaking monkeys' skulls to snapping rabbits' bones: Gauri Maulekhi flags cruelty risks in new draft rules

The government has published the Draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals) Rules, 2026, inviting objections and suggestions within 30 days of publication in the Gazette of India. The draft, issued by the Committee for the Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA), proposes replacing the existing 1968 and 1998 rules. Concerns have been raised over provisions that would allow institutional ethics committees to approve mild and moderate experiments, including those involving larger animals. The deadline for public comments is November 5, 2026.

Speaking to India TV, Gauri Maulekhi, trustee of People for Animals, warned that the draft could expose animals to painful procedures while reducing oversight. She flagged the risks of experiments involving broken bones, pressure on monkeys' skulls and animals being kept without food, arguing that the proposed rules could also affect India's scientific progress and pharmaceutical reputation.

From broken rabbits' bones to pressure on monkeys' skulls: The disturbing experiments animals could face

Maulekhi described some of the procedures animals may undergo during laboratory experiments, including rabbits having their bones broken during orthopaedic drug testing and eye irritation tests being carried out on rabbits.

She also spoke about a monkey kept fully alert and clamped to a chair while pressure was applied to its skull until it fractured.

Another example she cited was a dog confined for around 72 hours without food. Maulekhi questioned whether such treatment could be considered less painful than being pricked with a needle.

The examples, she said, show why decisions about the severity of pain caused by an experiment should not be left solely to the institution conducting it.

Maulekhi also referred to the LD50 toxicity test, which identifies the dose of a substance at which half of the test population dies.

She warned that the draft could weaken the safeguards meant to protect animals from pain and distress, including fear, stress and loneliness.

'The most dangerous provision is letting laboratories decide'

Maulekhi said the most concerning provision in the draft was the power it could give laboratories to decide which experiments need central approval and which can be approved internally.

"Without doubt, the most dangerous provision is giving laboratories the power to decide which experiments they need to send for approval and which they don't," she said.

Under the system she described, laboratories could classify experiments according to the level of pain involved. Those considered to cause more severe pain would be sent to the central committee, while experiments classified as causing less pain could be cleared by the institution's own committee.

Maulekhi said this could create a conflict of interest, as the institution conducting the experiment would also be involved in deciding whether it required external approval.

She said each research protocol should be assessed to determine whether animal testing is necessary, whether alternatives are available and whether fewer animals could be used.

Maulekhi argued that the draft appeared to adopt pain categories used in European legislation without retaining the same centralised approval process and additional checks. She said this could leave laboratories with too much discretion over their own experiments.

'Animals could be sourced from open markets'

The draft also raises concerns over the sourcing of animals. Maulekhi pointed to a provision that could allow laboratories to obtain certain farm animals, birds and fish from open markets if they are unavailable from registered breeders.

She said this could create a risk of animals being taken from local areas or captured from the wild for experiments. She questioned whether neighbourhood dogs, monkeys or cattle could end up being used in laboratories.

Maulekhi also said the sourcing of animals matters for scientific research, as their background and condition can affect the reliability of experimental results.

She warned that reduced oversight could allow animals to be subjected to experiments without adequate checks on how they were obtained, how they were treated or what happened to them afterwards.

'We will become a research dustbin'

Maulekhi warned that India could attract companies seeking to conduct experiments that face greater scrutiny elsewhere.

"If experiments face greater scrutiny outside and India reduces it, we may attract foreign companies," she said, warning that India could become "a research dustbin".

She argued that the proposed changes could put India's pharmaceutical industry and research reputation at risk. India takes pride in being known as the "pharmacy of the world", she said, and weakening oversight could erode confidence in its medicines and scientific work.

Maulekhi said even a small number of disturbing cases could damage trust in the wider industry. "Science should never escape accountability," she said, adding that accountability helps science progress.

She also pointed to the growing use of alternatives to animal testing in other parts of the world. In her view, India could use its large pharmaceutical sector to become a global leader in alternative testing and research instead of weakening animal welfare safeguards.

'If we don't speak up, things will only get worse'

Maulekhi said the draft could take India backwards at a time when scientific research is advancing rapidly. She argued that safeguards should be strengthened to reflect developments in science and the availability of alternatives.

She also recounted an inspection at a medical institution where, she said, she discovered 27 freshly killed snakes in a toxicology laboratory. Among them was a female king cobra, which she said had been preserved in formaldehyde after its venom was removed.

Maulekhi said she had returned to the institution without prior notice to check on the animals after an earlier inspection. According to her account, the snakes had been killed and kept in the laboratory. She described the discovery as one of the saddest days of her life.

The incident, she said, raised questions about the use of animals, including endangered species, in experiments.

Maulekhi said India risked missing an opportunity to lead in alternative testing methods. While other countries invest in newer approaches, she warned, India could be left behind.

The draft is open to public suggestions and objections until November 5. Maulekhi urged people concerned about the proposed rules to send their views to the government before the deadline.

"If we don't speak up, things will only get worse," she said, calling for public consultation involving animal welfare groups, scientists, industry representatives, civil society and people working in public health.

Animals cannot speak for their own rights, Maulekhi said, but their safety and welfare remain a shared responsibility. She urged people to understand the issue, share their views and speak up for animals when needed.

Note: Citizens can send their suggestions or objections to the proposed rules by writing to cpcsea-mef@gov.in.

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