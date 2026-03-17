How Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader, survived US strikes that killed his father

Tehran:

Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei survived a US-Israeli missile strike by seconds as he stepped out of his compound just before it was hit, according to a report by The Telegraph. The US strike killed his father, former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior officials and relatives,the report said, citing a purportedly leaked audio from a meeting between Iranian officials.

"God’s will was that Mojtaba had to go out to the yard to do something and then return," Mazaher Hosseini, head of protocol for Khamenei's office, reportedly told Iranian officials in a private meeting cited by The Telegraph.

"He was outside and was heading upstairs when they struck the building with a missile," Hosseini reportedly said. It should be noted that Mojtaba Khamenei was targeted in the same attack that also killed his father and other members of the Islamic Republic.

How Mojtaba escaped death?

The report suggested that Israeli ballistic missiles struck the compound soon after Mojtaba left the building, killing Ali Khamenei along with dozens of senior officials and relatives.

The leaked audio further suggested at least three missiles were used in the strike on the compound. While one missile hit the section where Ali Khamenei had been located, and another struck Mojtaba’s residence on an upper floor.

Here’s what Trump said

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that American officials were unsure about the Iranian leader’s status. "A lot of people are saying that he’s badly disfigured other people are saying he's dead," Trump told reporters at the White House.