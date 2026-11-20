New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday did the right thing when he rebutted allegations being made by some people about the Indian economy being on the brink of "disaster". He also replied to those making snide remarks about some industrialists. Modi said, every businessman and industrialist, every farmer and taxpayer contributes to progress, and it is not good for the nation if anybody abuses them day and night.

Modi said that the world is surprised to see a steep reduction in India's poverty level during the last 12 years. It is not an ordinary matter that India achieved 7 per cent growth at a time when most of the countries of the world are facing economic challenges. With facts and figures, Modi rebutted Rahul's charges about the Indian economy. Anybody, with eyes open, can watch how India is making rapid strides. Let me give a few examples.

In 2014, India had 74 airports. The number has risen to 166 in the last 12 years. Any Indian who has travelled abroad can compare Indian airports with those in other countries. Our airports are bigger, better and more efficient. Everybody has seen our national highways. People have watched at the speed in which these highways were built. Many Indians say their lives have become easier because of the expressways. The same applies for our ports. Railways have also developed at a fast pace. Most of our trains have a new look and are faster. Railway stations have also got new looks. UPI has emerged as the world’s largest digital payment system.

There are many such examples. It will be incorrect to say that India has not made progress in the last 12 years. Of course, aspirations of people have risen. They are not satisfied with what has been achieved so far. "Yeh Dil Maange More". But if anybody shuts his eyes, what can one do? There is a saying, you can wake up a person who is asleep, but you can’t wake up the one who pretends to be asleep.

Were the 2014 LS polls rigged? Is Rahul serious about his allegation?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been levelling charges about the Indian economy and 'vote chori', but yesterday he surprised everybody when he questioned the 2014 Lok Sabha election results. Speaking at Chicago University, Rahul Gandhi alleged that there was rigging even during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but his party chose to remain silent because there was not enough evidence of misdoings. When Rahul was asked why his party is not boycotting elections if they are rigged, he replied, "Indian democracy is sacred. The day our party decides to boycott, that will be the end of democracy, but we will not boycott."

I am surprised why Rahul Gandhi described the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as rigged. Those who have watched the Lok Sabha election campaign might have noticed why voters chose Narendra Modi and how Modi defeated the UPA government struck with policy paralysis. Since then, Congress has been consistently losing Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi is probably forgetting that it was his party-led UPA government which was in power in 2014, and the Election Commission and the entire government machinery were under its control. Then, who did the rigging? It is because of such statements that trust in Rahul Gandhi's words keeps decreasing.

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