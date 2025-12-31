How many drone intrusions reported along International Border in 2025? Defence ministry replies India witnessed an unprecedented surge in drone intrusions in 2025, with 791 incidents reported along the western borders. The armed forces neutralised 237 drones and intensified counter-terror and anti-infiltration operations, including the high-impact Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

India recorded 791 drone intrusions along the western front in 2025, according to the Ministry of Defence's year-end review released on Wednesday. Officials reported nine incidents along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir and a staggering 782 along the borders of Punjab and Rajasthan. "Effective employment of own spoofers and jammers along the western front significantly countered the drone threat," The ministry said as per PTI. Security forces successfully brought down 237 drones, including five carrying war-like stores, 72 loaded with narcotics, and 161 without any payload.

Army keeps J-K under tight security grid

Reaffirming that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains stable, the ministry stated that the region is "firmly under control" due to sustained operations by the Indian Army. It added that locals have increasingly aligned themselves with development initiatives and government outreach. Improved public participation has coincided with a sharp fall in protests and no incidents of stone pelting.

Operation Sindoor: Heavy blow to Pak's terror infrastructure

The review highlighted Operation Sindoor, India’s massive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack on May 7, which killed 26 civilians. The operation eliminated at least 100 terrorists and involved precision missile strikes on nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The escalation led to four days of hostilities before both sides agreed to halt military action after hotline-level talks on May 10. Although the situation has stabilised since, the ministry warned of a rise in infiltration attempts across the Line of Control and International Border. It noted that Pakistan tried to activate the Poonch-Rajouri belt as a proxy war hotspot during 2023 and 2024.

Focus areas for 2025: Counter-infiltration and capability boost

The armed forces set clear goals for 2025, centred on strengthening anti-infiltration operations, maintaining dominance in higher reaches and reducing local recruitment by ensuring a secure environment that enables development. The ministry said the security landscape in the hinterland has shown consistent improvement since 2019. However, Pakistan’s continued attempts to run a proxy conflict remain evident through operational terror camps, active launch pads and persistent infiltration attempts.

Pakistan's expanding drone network raises concern

The year-end review underscored Pakistan’s increasing reliance on drones to push weapons, narcotics and infiltrators across the border. Officials said, "Significant efforts are being made by Pakistan to exploit the IB sector not only to smuggle weapons and narcotics using drones, but also to infiltrate large strength of terrorists."

India accelerates procurement and indigenous drone production

To keep pace with evolving threats, the ministry approved emergency procurement across crucial technology areas, including counter-drone systems, electronic warfare suites, surveillance tools and precision ammunition. It said, "A total of 29 capability development schemes have already been contracted and another 16 schemes are likely to be contracted in December 2025."

On the indigenous manufacturing front, the ministry reported a major leap. The 515 Army Base Workshop and multiple Corps Z Workshops and EME battalions have developed a strong drone production ecosystem using in-house know-how and industry collaborations. Till date, 819 drones have been manufactured, including 193 surveillance drones, 337 weaponised units, and 289 FPV drones.

