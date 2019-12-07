This is how major Indian newspapers reacted to Hyderabad encounter

How major Indian newspapers reacted to Hyderabad encounter?

In a shocking turn of events, the four accused in the Hyderabad gangrape-murder were shot dead by the Hyderabad police in an encounter in the wee hours of Friday. Police Commissioner Cyberabad, in his statement, said that the 4 accused were trying to escape the scene of crime when they were shot dead by the police. He also added that two of the accused snatched the police weapons from their hands and started firing. On Saturday, India's leading newspapers reacted to this shocking development.

Here are the reactions from major newspapers to Hyderabad encounter.

Indian Express

The Indian Express

Indian Express gave a short yet bold headline on the front page. 'Justice Executed' refers to the justice delivered by police by 'executing' the accused. The Express also mentioned the previous occasions on which the same police officer followed the same SOP and had the same explanation. The english daily also compared the 'due process' with 'instant verdict'.

The Hindu

The Hindu

The Hindu went for a basic and direct headline -- 4 accused in Disha's murder killed near Hyderabad. The daily explained how the series of events unfolded and also spoke of the NHRC ordered probe in the incident. Unnao Rape Victim's death also found a mention on The Hindu's front page.

Times of India

The Times of India

The TOI also portrayed the bipolar effect this encounter could have on people. It's headline -- 4 rape accused snatched 2 guns from 10 cops, shot dead: Police. The TOI emphasizes on the point that the suspects were not handcuffed. The daily also gives a timestamp series of events as they happened in the wee hours of Friday. Last but not the least, Times of India remembered the same 'encounter cop' leading a similar operation in 2008.

Amar Ujala

Amar Ujala

Amar Ujala, much like the Indian Express, had a bold yet short headline. 'Police ka Insaaf', pretty much sums up the encounter. It also wrote 'Hyderabad me Haiwaniyat' in bold on the front page. It also raised questions with claims from the NHRC. The Hindi daily also wrote about the probe ordered into the matter.

The Asian Age

Asian Age

Asian Age also dedicated it's entire front page to this matter. '4 suspectsw in Hyd rape-murder are shot dead in pre-dawn encounter', the Asian Age began with. The english daily also reported how the crowd gathered at the crime site and celebrated the police's actions. It also spoke of the victim's family's reaction to the encounter.

The Morning Standard

The Morning Standard

'Guns settle Hyderabad vet rape-murder case for good' -- a bold and strong headline put up by The Morning Standard. The newspaper had the images of all four accused and said that there was nothing left to solve now, no lengthy trial to prepare for as the four accused were shot in pre-dawn encounter.

Also Read | Rule of Law or Rule by Law: Why is India celebrating the Hyderabad 'encounter'?