How is Punjab govt creating job opportunities for youth? Over 61,000 govt jobs in less than 4 years CM Mann highlighted that the recruitment process has been conducted fairly by adopting a complete transparent process, and the youths have been given jobs after clearing the exams in cut-throat competition

Chandigarh:

The Punjab government has set a record by handing over 61,000 appointment letters to the youth in the last 3.5 years. Last year, the Mann government handed over appointment letters to 2,105 youth, which include 2,023 linemen, 48 internal auditors, and 35 revenue accountants in Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL).



CM Mann highlighted that the recruitment process has been conducted fairly by adopting a complete transparent process, and the youths have been given jobs after clearing the exams in cut-throat competition. "The sole agenda of his government from day one has been to empower the youth by giving government jobs to them. He said that today is Punjab Day, but whether it is really a moment of rejoicing when the state was divided into so many pieces," Mann said.

According to CM Mann, the deserving youths got government jobs purely on the basis of merit. "It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that these youth have got jobs completely on the basis of merit. He exhorted the newly recruited youth to become an integral part of the government, adding that they now should serve the people with missionary zeal," CM said.



CM also slammed the previous governments, saying that the youngsters could only get jobs through cash and favour. "But we have completely ended that practice. Now, government jobs can be obtained purely on merit, without any recommendation. Not a single appointment has been challenged in court," the CM said. "The previous government had never bothered to give jobs to youth of the state, as they were only concerned about their families and their well-being," he added.



(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by the India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)