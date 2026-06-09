How India exposed Pakistan's 'Fitna al-Hindustan' narrative at UN, calling it disinformation campaign

United Nations:

India has criticised Pakistan strongly at the United Nations, rejecting Islamabad’s recent use of the term ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’ for groups within its own territory. New Delhi described the move as state-backed misinformation presented in religious language.

The comments were made by India’s Permanent Representative Harish Parvathaneni during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan.

India terms Pakistan’s narrative as disinformation

India said Pakistan’s official instructions to label certain groups as ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’ were misleading and designed to spread false narratives.

“Dressing up a massacre as a military operation does not absolve the perpetrator. Killing, maiming and orphaning civilians is not counter terrorism,” Parvathaneni said during the meeting.

“Blaming neighbours for its own failures is an old Pakistani habit. This attempt to hoodwink the world will fail,” the Indian envoy said.

India also said the narrative reflected what it called a wider system of propaganda meant to distract from internal political and economic problems.

Criticism of Pakistan’s actions in Afghanistan

India also raised concerns over Pakistan’s military airstrikes in Afghanistan, saying they were causing heavy civilian suffering. It accused Islamabad of acting against international norms while claiming to support humanitarian values.

He also criticised what he described as contradictions between Pakistan’s public statements and its military actions.

Remarks on Pakistan’s internal politics and military influence

India also referred to Pakistan’s internal political situation, including recent constitutional changes and the appointment of its defence leadership.Parvathaneni referred to Pakistan’s military leadership, including Asim Munir, saying it reflected deeper structural issues within the country’s governance.

"An outcome of an organised factory of hate coming from the deep state of Pakistan which aims to keep their citizens in a state of permanent hostility with India in order to perpetuate their stay in power and control of national resources and detract them from core political and economic problems," Parvathaneni added.

He said the situation showed the influence of what India described as military dominance in political affairs, and linked it to broader instability and governance challenges.

ALSO READ: India tears into Pak at UNSC, warns 'Islamabad will have to accept consequences of sponsorship to terrorism'