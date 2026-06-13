Flight cadet Minakshi Kumari's road to NDA reflects unwavering commitment to excellence

New Delhi:

From a historic Supreme Court verdict to a soaring destiny, Flight Cadet Minakshi Kumari is not just becoming an aviator. She is a testament that when doors finally open, women don't just walk through, they fly. This is the story of flight Cadet Minakshi Kumari whose story started in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, but her character was forged across the many Army stations where her father served.

Minakshi completed schooling at Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan

A defence kid through and through, she completed her schooling at Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, never knowing that destiny was about to make her a pioneer.

In mid-2021, the Supreme Court's historic verdict shattered a glass ceiling as the National Defence Academy opened its gates to women. Minakshi Kumari seized the moment without any hesitation, and cleared the examination, conquered the SSB, and after nine months of waiting, received the call letter. On 6 August 2022, she stepped into the NDA creating history.

Minakshi Kumari discovered the secret of NDA

What followed were three years of transformation. Impeccable turnout, unwavering discipline, attention to detail, the art of weighing words. Military bearing carved through relentless discipline. But amid the sweat and punishment runs, Minakshi Kumari discovered the secret of NDA - the will to find joy in exhaustion, laughter during endurance runs, and sisterhood in shared struggle. On 30th May 2025, dressed in gleaming white patrols, she crossed the hallowed 'Antim Pag' at the Khetarpal Parade Ground, earning the eternal title-Ex-NDA.

Now at the Air Force Academy, her existence is measured in sorties and gruelling pursuit of perfection. A good flight brings a rare moment of peace; a bad one, a hard-won lesson. Amidst the turbulence of training, her instructor is the only fixed point – a steady compass guiding her towards the horizon.

In 2021, the Centre and defence forces agreed to open the doors of the National Defence Academy (NDA), which has been a male bastion since its inception, for women aspirants, bringing to an end another gender wall within the defence establishment.

The Supreme Court appreciated the government and defence forces for taking a positive step to end gender discrimination but in the same breath expressed concern over the authorities not acting on their own and awaiting the court’s interference.

The top court bench said it was not a good state of affairs and the government and defence forces should on their own take the decision to bring more gender equality within the system. The Supreme Court also said it was compelled to pass an interim order to allow women aspirants to take the exam as the government had been taking an adversarial approach on the issue and opposing the plea instead of agreeing to consider it.

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