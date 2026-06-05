How far has the Southwest monsoon advanced after Kerala? When will it reach Delhi, UP and Bihar?

New Delhi:

As several parts of India continue to witness intense rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds, all eyes are now on the progress of the southwest monsoon. The monsoon officially arrived in Kerala on June 4, marking the beginning of the country's four-month rainy season. While pre-monsoon showers have already brought significant rainfall to states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi, the actual southwest monsoon is still making its gradual journey northward. Here's a look at where the monsoon has reached and when it is expected to arrive in key northern states.

Kerala under rain alert as heavy showers continue

Kerala remains under the grip of intense monsoon activity, with several districts experiencing heavy rainfall and strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for eight districts in the state. Additionally, a red alert has been sounded for five districts on Saturday, including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

For Sunday, red alerts remain in effect for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

In view of the severe weather conditions, authorities have imposed restrictions on entry to trekking destinations, night travel on hilly roads and stone quarrying activities in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts.

Monsoon advances beyond Kerala

After making its onset over Kerala on June 4, the southwest monsoon has continued its steady advance across southern India. According to the IMD, favourable atmospheric conditions are supporting further progress of the monsoon. Over the next few days, it is expected to extend into additional parts of the central Arabian Sea and move towards Goa, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Monsoon activity has also strengthened across several regions of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, bringing widespread rainfall and cooler temperatures.

Where has the monsoon reached so far?

The IMD said the northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through Mangaluru, Ooty, Kodaikanal and Thoothukudi. Meteorologists expect the monsoon to advance further during the next two to three days.

So far, the southwest monsoon has covered:

Entire Lakshadweep region

Entire Kerala

Most parts of Karnataka

Several areas of Tamil Nadu

Parts of the Bay of Bengal

Weather experts say the current conditions remain highly favourable for continued monsoon advancement.

When will the monsoon reach Delhi?

For residents of the national capital, the wait may continue for a few more weeks. The southwest monsoon usually reaches Delhi during the last week of June. The IMD expects a similar timeline this year, with monsoon arrival likely between June 25 and June 30. Once the monsoon reaches Delhi, its impact will also be felt across the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Although Delhi has already experienced spells of rain and thunderstorms in recent days, these are pre-monsoon weather events and not the official onset of the southwest monsoon.

Monsoon forecast for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

The monsoon is expected to arrive in Uttar Pradesh between June 20 and June 25, according to weather department estimates. In Bihar, the monsoon typically arrives around June 15. However, weather experts indicate that this year's onset could be delayed by four to five days. As a result, the monsoon may enter most parts of Bihar around June 20. Both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have already witnessed scattered rainfall due to pre-monsoon activity, but widespread and sustained monsoon rains are expected only after the official arrival of the southwest monsoon.

What monsoon means for agriculture and water resources?

The arrival of the southwest monsoon is crucial for India's agriculture sector, which remains heavily dependent on seasonal rainfall. Timely monsoon showers help farmers begin sowing operations for key kharif crops such as paddy, maize, cotton and pulses. A healthy monsoon also replenishes reservoirs, groundwater levels and rivers, supporting drinking water supplies and power generation during the year.

Outlook for the coming weeks

With the monsoon advancing steadily across southern India and weather conditions remaining favourable, meteorologists expect further progress towards central and northern regions over the coming weeks. Residents in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar can expect continued pre-monsoon showers, thunderstorms and humid conditions until the southwest monsoon officially arrives later this month.

ALSO READ: Monsoon sets foot in India, heavy rain alert in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, orange alert in Delhi-NCR