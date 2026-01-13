How do Punjab's Schools of Eminence help underprivileged students prepare for JEE and NEET? The Schools of Eminence, as per CM Bhagwant Mann, are considered a remarkable beginning toward a bright future for underprivileged children. "The state government is making concerted efforts to transform the destiny of the youth by making them job givers instead of job seekers," the CM said.

The Punjab government's Schools of Eminence are bringing changes in the state's education system by transforming government schools into centers of excellence, focusing on holistic development and top-tier infrastructure from smart classrooms to career-oriented academics—NEET and JEE preparations. The Mann government has set up a total of 118 Schools of Eminence with an investment of Rs 231.74 crore.

The Schools of Eminence, as per CM Bhagwant Mann, are considered a remarkable beginning toward a bright future for underprivileged children. "The state government is making concerted efforts to transform the destiny of the youth by making them job givers instead of job seekers," the CM said.

The students in Schools of Eminence are being provided free uniforms, bus services have been arranged for girls, and they are offered free coaching for competitive exams—Armed Forces, NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT. As per the CM, 265 students studying in Schools of Eminence and other government schools qualified for JEE Mains, 44 cleared JEE Advanced, and 848 students qualified for NEET.

The CM envisioned that these schools will serve as "temples of the modern era", illuminating the lives of thousands of students. Now students from private schools are seeking admission into these Schools of Eminence, reflecting the success of this model, the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that the concept of Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) has also been introduced and has received overwhelming support from parents. He said that Punjab currently has 19,200 government schools, and nearly 25 lakh parents have participated in PTMs. The CM said that the state government is making determined efforts to bridge the gap between government and private schools in terms of quality and facilities.

Interacting with the students of Shaheed Subedar Mewa Singh School of Eminence, the Chief Minister said that the state government has heralded a new era of education revolution in Punjab. As per CM, to turn students' dreams into reality and reach new heights in life, the state launched an "Education Revolution" in 2022. The CM said that now the state government has taken revolutionary steps in the field of education that are now being widely appreciated across the country.

