How did India destroy Pakistani drones and missiles reportedly through S-400 in 15 cities? Watch

New Delhi:

India destroyed Pakistan drones and missiles reportedly through its air defence system, S-400, in Pakistan's attempt to hit Indian military targets, the Ministry of Defence informed on Thursday, May 8. Pakistan attempted to hit military targets in India on the night of May 7-8 at Northern and Western parts of the Indian territory, however, India neutralised those attempts.

"On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

India reportedly used the S-400 defence system for the first time and neutralised these attempts. The Indian armed forces responded to the attack 'in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan'. In response, India has neutralised an air defence system in Lahore. "Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralized," the statement added.

Notably, Pakistan increased the firing across the LoC during which 16 civilians lost their lives. India replied back to bring the firing to a halt. "Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt. Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military," the statement added.