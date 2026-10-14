House of accused in anti-drug activist Jhota's murder demolished, shop torched in Punjab's Mansa | VIDEO

Chandigarh:

Punjab's Mansa district witnessed heightened tension on Wednesday after the administration demolished the house of Ashwani Kumar, the prime accused in the killing of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota. The demolition was carried out hours after Kumar was arrested in Rajasthan, with police personnel deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order. The situation escalated further when an agitated crowd set fire to a commercial shop belonging to the accused. The developments have intensified the controversy surrounding Jhota's killing, with anti-drug activists and political groups raising questions over the state government’s efforts to tackle the narcotics menace.

House demolished hours after prime accused's arrest

The demolition drive followed a coordinated operation by Punjab Police and Rajasthan Police, which led to Kumar’s arrest from a dharamshala near the Salasar Balaji temple in Rajasthan’s Churu district. He was reportedly hiding there in disguise. Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Choudhary said police personnel had been deployed to ensure peace during the administrative action. He maintained that the demolition was linked to alleged unauthorised construction and was not a separate police operation.

"We are here to maintain law and order. Action is being taken by the administration here. We had received an intimation regarding the same, so we came here with the force to maintain peace. There was input regarding illegal construction, and action is being taken in connection with that," SSP Choudhary said, as per ANI. The demolition was followed by the burning of the accused’s commercial shop, adding to the tension at the site.

Nihang Sikh warns drug sellers as anger grows

The incident triggered strong reactions from people gathered at the spot. A Nihang Sikh condemned Jhota’s killing and warned that those involved in selling drugs could face similar retaliation. "We will never get Parvinder Singh Jhota back now. His loss is an immense blow to us. But all these people standing here, every single one of them is a 'Jhota'. And whoever acts like this—whoever sells drugs—this is the exact fate they will meet: they will be set on fire! There is no other remedy. This is the only solution: anyone selling drugs, whether a drug peddler, a shopkeeper, a medical store owner, or someone selling out of their home, in the days ahead, their places will be set ablaze just like this," he stated.

The speaker also called on young people to unite behind jailed 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, claiming that a change in political leadership could help eliminate drug trafficking in Punjab. "Those who are promoting drugs are receiving money and funding, so naturally they will promote it. They are getting massive amounts of cash. When all our youth unite and come together on one single platform, all drugs will be wiped out completely," he said.

"We have only one option: Bhai Amritpal Ji. If you make him the Chief Minister, this entire menace—the whole chapter of drugs—will be finished for good. Complete Khalsa Raj will be established. If that happens, no one will need to be shot. Without a single bullet being fired, the drug trade will shut down," he claimed, warning that if people fail to wake up, "they will kill many more Jhotas like him," he further said.

Woman claims police stopped her from visiting Mansa

Meanwhile, Manjit Kaur, a relative of incarcerated Gurpreet Singh, an aide of Amritpal Singh, alleged that police detained her at her residence in Tarn Taran to prevent her from travelling to Mansa to pay her respects to Jhota. Speaking to ANI, Kaur said a police team arrived at her home early Wednesday morning. "They (police) came to my residence at around 5:30 am and started loudly banging on the doors. There were around 15-16 police personnel and a woman officer outside. They told me they had orders from the top to take me away. When I asked for the reason, they insisted I accompany them to the police station. When I tried to record it on my phone, they snatched it away."

Kaur claimed she remained at the police station for around two-and-a-half to three hours before being released. She alleged that even after her release, police prevented her from proceeding to Mansa. "I was at the police station for 2.5 to 3 hours. Later, people from Waris Punjab De arrived and pressured the authorities to release me. However, police told them that I could not proceed to Mansa. The state government stands exposed today," she stated. The allegations could not be independently verified from the information available in the report. The police's response to her claims was not included.

What led to the killing of anti-drug activist Jhota?

The case concerns Parminder Singh Jhota, an activist known for his campaign against drugs in Punjab. According to the report, he was shot by a medical shop owner and later died after being taken to a hospital.

Punjab Police said a preliminary investigation suggested that the killing stemmed from "personal enmity". The finding places the alleged motive at the centre of the investigation, even as the incident has triggered wider anger over the drug trade and the safety of those campaigning against it. The killing has also sparked a political row, with opposition parties criticising the Bhagwant Mann-led government over law and order and questioning the effectiveness of its anti-drug campaign.

(With inputs from ANI)

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