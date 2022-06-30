Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra crisis: A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday tweeted an illustration indicating how the party's own leaders backstabbed the CM. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night tendered resignation state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. The Governor accepted the resignation and asked him to officiate as Chief Minister until alternate arrangement is made, Raj Bhavan sources said.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned last night. After the kind of judgment that came from the Supreme Court, it was not appropriate for him to continue in the post. He is a very moral leader," Sanjay Raut had said.

In the tweet, Raut shared an illustration of a man in a white kurta, representing Thackeray whose kurta is torn at the back, with three long marks, and blood is dripping, a clear illustration of how the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde backstabbed the former Chief Minister. "This is exactly what happened," Raut said in the illustration tweet.

Yesterday during his Facebook LIVE session, Thackeray said, "People who were bestowed with positions by the Shiv Sena are now claiming to be angry with the party. Those who have been given so much are angry today. The common Sainiks who have received nothing stand solidly behind the party."

The resignation of Thackeray (62) capped a week-long drama of resort politics, where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by minister Eknath Shinde camped in luxury hotels and hopped on chartered jets from Mumbai to Surat and Guwahati, before landing in the cool climes of Goa on Wednesday night.

