Hours after taking jibe at govt on Adani row, Rahul Gandhi gets police notice on his rape victim remarks

Hours after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's press conference in which he took a dig at the BJP on Adani row, Delhi Police on Thursday issued a notice to former grand old party president to give details about those victims who approached him regarding their sexual harassment to provide them security.

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police have sent a questionnaire and asked him "to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment".

According to police, Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that "I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted". Police have asked him to give details of these victims so that security can be provided to them, the officials said.

"The Prime Minister is scared of the Adani issue. He doesn't want me to reveal more about his and his friend's relationship. Let's see whether he will allow me to speak in Parliament tomorrow or not," Gandhi said during the press conference.

Earlier, Congress MP attended Parliament's Budget Session for the first time in the last four days. During an event in UK, Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions. The BJP, since then, has been afoot and firing salvo on Rahul Gandhi seeking his apology on the floor of the House for the comments in London.

Reiterating that he wants to speak on the floor of the Parliament first before addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference said, "As an MP, I have the right to speak in the House first." He also emphasized that the entire episode was scripted by the BJP to divert people's attention from the Adani issue. Rahul Gandhi said, "All I said about PM Modi-Gautam Adani's relation was expunged from the House."

"I told LS Speaker that I want to speak in Parliament... 4 ministers made allegations against me, I have right to respond. As MP my first responsibility is to reply in Parliament, only after that I can explain before media. I am hopeful though not very sure that they will allow me to speak in Parliament on Friday," Rahul Gandhi said.

"PM yet to reply to moot questions I asked in my last Parliament speech about Adani Group," he added. "If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will say what I think," said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had said earlier in the day.

