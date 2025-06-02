Ghaziabad dispute turns deadly: Businessman shot dead, one injured after dinner clash According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night when six friends were having dinner together in Rajnagar Extension under Nandgram Police Station.

Ghaziabad:

A young man was killed and another sustained a gunshot injury after an altercation between a group of friends following a dispute related to a hotel in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. The accused is absconding, and Ghaziabad Police has formed three teams to arrest him. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night when six friends were having dinner together in Rajnagar Extension under Nandgram Police Station.

The police said that the two parties had argued about the distribution of the hotel's money. On Sunday, while having dinner, Rahul entered into a heated argument with his friends Nagendra and Mohit regarding money and abuses were exchanged. Following this, Nagendra and his friend Mohit opened fire.

Rahul died due to a bullet injury, and one of his friends sustained injuries.

"Rahul was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to injuries during the treatment," said one of the policemen.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), City, Dhawal Jaiswal, the police immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the youths' firing. The police said that an investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

"We reached the spot and started the investigation, during which we found that the youths already knew each other and one of them had fired a bullet. In which Rahul died. Ashish was also shot and is undergoing treatment. The police are trying to arrest the accused," he added.

Ashish has sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and is out of danger.

The police said that they had identified some suspects and assured them that the accused would be arrested soon.