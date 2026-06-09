'Hope international community will hold Pakistan accountable': What did India say on 'brutality' in PoK?

New Delhi:

India on Tuesday (June 9) strongly condemned Pakistan's alleged crackdown on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), expressing concern over reports that several people were killed and many others injured during clashes with security forces.

Addressing a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also accused Pakistan of spreading fake news and misinformation to divert attention from the alleged human rights situation in PoK, where tensions have remained high following the reported crackdown on protesters in Rawalakot.

What did India say on 'brutality' in PoK?

"We continue to see, in this context, a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," he said.

Jaiswal expressed grave concern over the heavy-handed crackdown by Pakistani security forces on civilians who have been protesting against economic hardship and lack of basic rights in the occupied territory. "There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in which several protestors have been killed and many injured," the MEA spokesperson added.

He also criticised Pakistan and hoped the international community will hold the country accountable for its misdeeds and abuses. "We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," he said.

What is happening in PoK?

The remarks come amid widespread protests in PoJK, where residents have taken to the streets to demonstrate over issues including governance, economic hardship, and the allocation of reserved legislative seats. Soaring inflation, high electricity bills, and the scarcity of essential commodities are some of the other issues over which the protestors are demonstrating.

At least 11 people have died and over 70 others were injured in the ongoing protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the government banned the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil society group that has been at the forefront of protests over economic hardship and political issues in the region.

The clashes broke out when supporters of the JAAC gathered outside a hospital morgue where the body of an activist had been brought following an earlier shooting incident.

As crowds gathered, security forces moved in to disperse the protesters. The situation quickly turned violent, leading to gunfire, injuries and deaths on both sides. According to officials, several police personnel were among those killed during the confrontation, while protesters also suffered casualties when security forces responded to the unrest.

Authorities have also carried out multiple arrests as part of the crackdown.

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