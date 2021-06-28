Hong Kong to ban passenger flights from UK to curb virus

Follow us on Image Source : AP Concerns are being raised over widespread delta variant of Covid virus in the United Kingdom.

Hong Kong's government says it will ban all passenger flights from the UK starting Thursday as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

It said in a statement Monday that the UK has been classified as "extremely high risk.“

Under the classification, people who have stayed in the UK for more than two hours will be restricted from boarding passenger flights to Hong Kong.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong's longest railway line to open fully

The statement says the flight ban was issued because of the “recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the UK and the widespread delta variant virus strain there."

Latest India News