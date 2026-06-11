Homemakers are ‘nation builders’: SC fixes Rs 30,000 monthly compensation for loss in motor accidents

New Delhi:

A Supreme Court on Thursday recognised homemakers as ‘nation builders’ and acknowledged the economic value of unpaid domestic work. In a landmark judgment, the top court held that the loss of domestic-care services must be treated as a ‘distinct head of compensation’ and fixed a notional monthly income of Rs 30,000 for assessing such loss in motor accident claims.

Homemakers recognised as ‘nation builders’

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh observed that the contribution of homemakers goes beyond household chores, and plays a crucial role in building families, communities, and ultimately the nation. Stressing that unpaid domestic labour cannot be dismissed as economically insignificant merely because it does not generate a formal salary, the court remarked, “housewives contribute to the household. They are nation builders. They build the nation.”

Justice Karol said: “We are also of the view that the housewife contributes to the growth of the human being and the nation. The homemaker builds nation. So we have laid down the principles, and as a nation builder, we have housewife, we have quantified the amount that the loss of domestic care monthly income minimum in any event would be 30,000 per month.”

The judgment builds upon earlier Supreme Court rulings, Kirti vs Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. (2021) and Arun Kumar Agrawal vs National Insurance Co. Ltd. (2010), which recognised the economic value of homemaker’s work despite being considered unpaid labour.

Separate compensation for loss of domestic care

The Supreme Court held that the ‘loss of domestic care’ must be recognised as an additional and independent head of compensation. The bench fixed a minimum notional income of Rs 30,000 per month for assessing such loss, evolving from the practice of equating the hard work of homemakers to minimum wage skilled and unskilled labour.

The ruling resulted from an appeal relating to a motor accident claim from Punjab, where the family of a deceased homemaker had been pursuing compensation for more than two decades. Expressing concern over delays in such matters, the court said motor accident claim cases should ordinarily be decided within one year and expressed hope that Chief Justices of all High Courts would monitor their timely conclusion.

The judgment is expected to have further implications by reinforcing the principle of just compensation in motor accident jurisprudence.