Image Source : FACEBOOK/RGF Three Gandhi family trusts to be probed for tax violations, money laundering

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced it has set up an inter-ministerial committee to probe into alleged violation of various legal provisions by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. A Special Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will head the committee.

"MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee," Home Ministry said.

These investigations are into alleged violation of legal provisions including the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Income Tax Act and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Recently, BJP President JP Nadda had alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received fund from various government PSUs. On June 27, Nadda alleged that the money received in PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) between 2005-2008 was diverted to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

"During the UPA regime, various central ministries and PSUs like SAIL, GAIL, SBI, others were pressurized to give money to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. RGF took hefty donations from major Indian corporates, but their rhetoric was for the poor people. Wasn't this quid pro quo of the purest form?" Nadda had said in a press conference.

"Why did the PMNRF money, which is meant to serve the people and provide relief to them, went to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005-2008? The people of our country want to know the answer," he added.

Hitting back, the Congress had said that RGF issue raised by the BJP was a "manufactured charge" and "diversionary tactic" to deflect attention from the border tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage