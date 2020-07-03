Friday, July 03, 2020
     
Health Ministry issues revised guidelines for home isolation as COVID-19 cases cross 6 lakh-mark

The guidelines come against India's rising COVID-19 tally to 6,04,641 on Thursday, with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the 5 lakh-mark. 

New Delhi Published on: July 03, 2020 8:17 IST
COVID-19: Health Ministry issues revised home isolation guidelines

As a large number of people showing no symptoms being detected for COVID-19, the Union health ministry on Thursday revised the home isolation guidelines. The guidelines come against India's rising COVID-19 tally to 6,04,641 on Thursday, with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the 5 lakh-mark. The death toll due to the disease rose to 17,834 with 434 new fatalities, according to health ministry data updated at 8 am.

These discharge guidelines shall be strictly adhered to along with the issuance of a fitness certificate by the field team, officials said.

Revised guidelines for home isolation

  • Asymptomatic positive patients will now be included in the list of mild or pre-symptomatic coronavirus infection cases 
  • Patients suffering from immune-compromised status (like HIV, transplant recipients, cancer therapy) will not be eligible for home isolation
  • Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/kidney disease and cerebrovascular disease among others shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer
  • Patients under home isolation will stand discharged after 10 days of onset of symptoms and no fever for three days
  • Following discharge, the patient will be advised to isolate at home and self-monitor their health for a further of seven days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over
  • Asymptomatic patients like the ones who are pre-symptomatic and have very mild symptoms can opt for home isolation if they have the requisite self-isolation facility at their residence so as to avoid contact with other family members
  • A caregiver should be available to provide care on 24x7 basis and communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation
  • The caregiver and all close contacts of such cases should take hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication according to the protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer
  • The Arogya Setu mobile application should be downloaded by all and that it should remain active at all times (through Bluetooth and wi-fi)
  • Patients should monitor their health and regularly inform the health status to the district surveillance officer, who will facilitate further follow up by the surveillance teams
  • The patient also has to give an undertaking stating being diagnosed as a confirmed/suspect case of COVID-19, he/she hereby voluntarily undertake to maintain strict self-isolation at all times for the prescribed period.
  • Immediate medical attention must be sought if serious signs or symptoms, including difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation, persistent pain/pressure in the chest, mental confusion or inability to arouse, slurred speech/seizures, weakness or numbness in any limb or face and developing bluish discolorations of lips/face
  • States and districts should monitor all such cases, and the health status of those under home isolation should be monitored by the field staff/surveillance teams through personal visits along with a dedicated call center to follow up on the patients on a daily basis
  • The clinical status of each case should be recorded by the field staff/call center (body temperature, pulse rate and oxygen saturation)
  • The field staff will guide the patient on measuring these parameters and provide the instructions (for patients and their caregivers)
  • Details about patients under home isolation should also be updated on COVID-19 portal and facility app (with DSO as user)
  • The mechanism to shift the patient in case of violation or need for treatment has to be established and implemented
  • All family members and close contacts shall be monitored and tested as per protocol by the field staff

