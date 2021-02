Image Source : PTI (FILE) Holi Special Trains: Indian Railways to run 16 new trains to clear rush – FULL LIST

Holi Special Trains 2021 List: The Indian Railways will run Holi special trains to clear the rush of passengers during the festival. The Holi special trains include weekly, bi-weekly, tri-weekly and daily special trains which go towards destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra.

Full list of Holi special trains 2021:

03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur Special (Daily) | 03401 Bhagalpur-Danapur (Daily)

03419 Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Special (Daily) | 03420 Muzaffarpur- Bhagalpur Special (Daily)

02315 Kolkata-Udaipur City Special (Thursday) | 02316 Udaipur City-Kolkata Special (Monday)

03165 Kolkata-Sitamarhi Special (Saturday) | 03166 - Sitamarhi-Kolkata Special (Sunday)

02361 Asansol-Mumbai CST Special (Sunday) | 02362 Mumbai CST-Asansol Special (Wednesday)

03023 Howrah-Gaya Special via Sahibganj (Daily) | 03024 Gaya-Howrah Special via Sahibganj (Daily)

03002 Suri-Howrah Special (Daily) | 03001 Howrah- Suri Special (Daily)

03502 Asansol-Haldia Special (Except Sunday) | 03501 Haldia-Asansol Special (Except Sunday)

03506 Asansol-Digha Special (Sunday) | 03505 Digha-Asansol (Sunday)

03512 Asansol-Tatanagar Special (Sunday, Tuesday and Friday) | 03511 Tatanagar-Asansol Special (Sunday, Tuesday and Friday)

02335 Bhagalpur-LTT Special (Tuesday, Friday and Sunday) | 02336 LTT-Bhagalpur Special (Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday)

03507 Asansol-Gorakhpur Special (Friday) | 03508 Gorakhpur-Asansol Special (Saturday)

03509 Asansol-Gonda Special (Monday) | 03510 Gonda-Asansol Special (Wednesday)

03418 Malda Town-Digha Special (Thursday) | 03417 Digha-Malda Town (Thursday)

03415 Malda Town-Patna Special (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) | 03416 Patna-Malda Town (Thursday, Saturday and Monday)

03425 Malda Town-Surat Special (Saturday) | 03426 Surat-Malda Town Special (Monday)

Passengers will have to follow all Covid-19 safety protocols and guidelines during the journey.

READ MORE: Indian Railways to run 11 new Special Trains - Check full list

Latest India News