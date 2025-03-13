Holi holiday: Are schools, govt offices, liquor shops closed on March 14? Check what's open, what's shut Holi 2025: On the occasion of Holi, liquor shops, bars and other establishments selling or serving alcohol will remain closed in Noida and Ghaziabad. In this regard, the DMs issued the directive to prevent incidents of drunken brawls and ensure public safety during the festival.

On the occasion of Holi 2024, several establishments including government offices and banks are closed in several states on March 14. The festival of colours this year is being celebrated on March 14 and the festival is usually celebrated around India typically across two days - one which is marked by a holy bonfire, also called Holika Dahan, and the second celebration with colours the next day. On this day, will markets, banks, educational institutions and liquor shops remain closed on the occasion? Check details in this story.

Holi 2025: Check what’s open, what’s closed

Stock markets closed

On the occasion of Holi, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for trading on March 14. Moreover, both the markets will also be closed on March 31 on the occasion of Id-Ul-Fitr.

Banks closed in several states

As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of holidays for March 2025, banks will remain closed on March 13 and 14. According to RBI holiday calendar list, banks in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and are likely to remain closed on March 13 and 14. Banks will remain shut in Kerala on March 13 on the occasion of Attukal Pongala.

Moreover, banks will also remain shut Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar on March 14 for Holi.

Schools closed in these states

Schools are closed in many states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Schools in Delhi will be closed on the 13th and 14th of March. Uttar Pradesh has also declared school holidays from March 13 to March 16 on the occasion of Holi.

Govt offices closed in Rajasthan

On the occasion of Holi in Rajasthan, the state government said that the government offices, banks and schools will remain closed from March 13 (Thursday) to March 16 (Sunday). The state government said that there will be a weekly holiday on March 15 as it is Saturday and March 16 is Sunday, which will result in four consecutive days of holiday.

Liquor shops closed in Noida, Ghaziabad

On the occasion of Holi, liquor shops, bars and other establishments selling or serving alcohol will remain closed in Noida and Ghaziabad. In this regard, the DMs issued the directive to prevent incidents of drunken brawls and ensure public safety during the festival.

It should be noted that Noida has 564 liquor vends and 155 permanent bar licences and Ghaziabad has 525 liquor shops and 35 licensed bars. The city administration urged local residents to celebrate the festival responsibly and refrain from consuming alcohol in public places.