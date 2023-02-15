Holi 2023: Indian Railways to run special trains for UP, Bihar and other states - full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Railways will run multiple special trains to clear Holi rush.

Holi 2023 Special Trains: Indian Railways is prepared for the anticipated rush during India's holiday season including Holi 2023. It has announced special trains that would operate on several routes in order to manage the surge of travellers during the Holi season. Holi will be celebrated on March 8, and the rail authorities anticipate an increase in travel demand around this time.

The special trains are being run by Indian Railways to improve traveller comfort as well as to lessen additional passenger traffic during the festival when visiting states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and others.

Holi Special Trains: Schedule

From March 9 to March 23, train number 03255 Patna-Anand Vihar Superfast Holi Special will depart Patna every Thursday and Sunday at 10:00 pm, arriving in Anand Vihar at 3:00 pm the following day after making stops at a number of stations.

From March 10 through March 24, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Mondays, train number 03256 will depart Anand Vihar and travel to Patna, arriving at 5:20 p.m. the following day.

From March 10 to March 24, every Friday at 3:30 PM, train No. 05271 Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur Holi Special will depart from Muzaffarpur and go via several stops before arriving at Yesvantpur on Sunday at 4:30 PM.

On March 9 and March 16, 2023, the 12.10 p.m.-departing Barauni-Pune Weekly Holi Special would arrive in Pune around 10.30 p.m. the next day after stopping at a number of stops.

On March 11 and March 18, 2023, Saturday, train number 05280 from Pune to Barauni will depart at 5:00 am and arrive at Barauni at 1:00 pm.

Every Monday from March 13 to March 27 2023 at 7:30 am, train No. 05272 Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur Weekly Holi Special will depart and arrive at different stops until arriving in Muzaffarpur at noon on Wednesday.

