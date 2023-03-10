Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Holi 2023 festivities: Couple found dead in bathroom in Ghaziabad after Holi celebrations

A couple was found dead in their bathroom in the Agrasen Market neighborhood of Muradnagar town. Police believe that inadequate bathroom ventilation and possible gas emissions from the geyser may have led to their death due to suffocation.

The deceased couple has been identified as Deepka Goyal, 40, and his wife Shilpi, 36. Their bodies have been sent for autopsy, and more details will be revealed once the report arrives. According to the police, the couple went to take a bath and wash off the Holi colours around 3.30 pm and did not come out. When their children alerted other family members and neighbours, the door was broken, and they found both of them lying unconscious. The couple was taken to a hospital where they were declared dead.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man died of a suspected heart stroke while dancing during Holi celebrations in Modinagar in the afternoon. The deceased man, identified as Vinit Kumar, was a resident of Laxmi Nagar. He collapsed while dancing during the Holi celebrations, and his family rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

DCP Ravi Kumar stated that based on the initial evidence, it appears that the man died of a heart stroke, and there have been no complaints so far. He added that there is no suspicion of foul play and it appears to be a natural death. The police have urged people to take necessary precautions during Holi celebrations and ensure proper ventilation in bathrooms while taking a bath. They have also advised people with health issues to avoid strenuous physical activities during the festivities. The incident serves as a reminder to all to celebrate responsibly and take care of their health and safety.

Latest India News