Festival of joy, happiness, laughter: PM Modi, Amit Shah extend Holi greetings

Image Source : PTI Vrindavan: Devotees celebrate Holi festival, at Shri Priyakant Ju temple in Vrindavan, Sunday, March 28, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi and wished that the festival infuses "new vigour and energy" in the lives of people. "Wishing you all a very happy Holi. This festival of joy, happiness, laughter and glee should infuse new vigour and new energy into everyone's life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah too on Monday extended greetings to the people of India on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival brings happiness, health and prosperity in the lives of people.

"Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bless you with happiness, health and prosperity," Union Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished everyone on the festival.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. This great festival of colour, unity, and goodwill brings happiness, peace, and good luck to all of you," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".

However, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

(With ANI inputs)

