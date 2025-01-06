HMPV cases: 'No reason to worry, India is ready to respond promptly', says Health Minister JP Nadda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Health Minister JP Nadda

HMPV cases: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday said the health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus, it was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world for many years. HMPV spreads through air, by way of respiration, he added.

"This can affect persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months. On recent reports, the cases of HMPV in China, the Health Ministry, the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control are keeping a close watch on the situation in China as well as in the neighbouring countries. WHO has taken cognisance of the situation and will share its report shortly with us. The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program has also been reviewed and no surge in any of the common respiratory viral pathogens is observed in India. A joint monitoring group meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Director General for Health Services on 4th January to review the situation. The health systems and surveillance networks of the country remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation," the health minister said.