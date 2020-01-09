Image Source : PTI HM Amit Shah reviews countrywide security situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the country, officials said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and other top officials attended the meeting that was held amidst the ongoing protests in different parts of the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The meeting was to take stock of the security situation in the country, a home ministry official said.

