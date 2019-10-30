Wednesday, October 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Hizbul terrorist who killed truck driver shot dead

Hizbul terrorist who killed truck driver shot dead

The Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who killed a truck driver in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday has been shot dead, police said on Wednesday.

IANS IANS
Srinagar Published on: October 30, 2019 19:55 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Hizbul terrorist who killed truck driver shot dead (Representational image)

The Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who killed a truck driver in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday has been shot dead, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the terrorist has been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Malik from Dardsun village in Kupwara.

The truck driver, Narayan Dutt, from Jammu's Katra, was shot by terrorists on Monday evening in Anantnag's Bijbehara area.

Police said Malik was killed in a shootout at a place not more than 200 metres from where Dutt was shot dead.

Police records show that Malik was involved in several cases of terrorism, including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIndia to scale-up triple-drug therapy to eliminate elephantiasis Next StoryPollution crisis in Delhi: Schools ask to send children with masks  