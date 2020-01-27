Hizbul militant killed in encounter in Kashmir's Arwani

Image Source : PTI File

A militant belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen was killed in an encounter with security forces in Arwani village of Kashmir on Monday. An Army personnel sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. A joint team of the police and army launched the operation after receiving a specific input about the presence of militants in the area.

The killed militant was identified as Shahid Khar of Kulgam. The Hizbul militant was wanted for his involvement in terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of encounter. Further probe is underway.

16 militants have been killed in six encounters in the last 28 days. During the same period, nine militants were arrested in Kashmir.