Woman punched by Zomato delivery executive after altercation over delayed food order

A Bengaluru-based woman has alleged that she was assaulted by a Zomato delivery executive after an altercation broke out between the two over a delayed food delivery order. Hitesha Chandranee, who is a social media influencer, posted a video where she is seen crying with a bleeding nose.

Chandranee alleged that the delivery executive attacked her after she confronted him over the delay in the delivery of her order. She said that the man barged into her house and abused her.

A make-up artist by profession, the woman said that she placed an order at 3.30 pm on March, and it was supposed to be delivered by 4.30 pm. Since she did not receive her order on time, Chandranee said she reached out to Zomato's customer support and asked them to either waive off the charges for the order or cancel the order.

"I asked him to take back the order. But he refused and started screaming at me saying 'I am a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here'. So it was really threatening for me and I tried to shut my door but he pushed the door, picked my order from the table, punched me on my face and ran away," she said.

Acting on her complaint, Zomato assured the woman that it will cooperate in the police investigation and assist in the medical care required.

“Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can't emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” Zomato tweeted.

