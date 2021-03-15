Image Source : TWITTER FIR registered against social influencer Hitesha Chandranee, who had alleged assault by Zomato delivery boy

An FIR has been registered against social media influencer Hitesha Chandranee, who had alleged assault by a Zomato delivery executive in Bengaluru.

The FIR has been registered on delivery boy Kamaraj's complaint under section 355 (assault), 504 (insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to a police officer, Kamaraj had stated that Hitesha had hit him with slippers, accused him of defaming her and hurling abuses at him on March 9.

Hitesha, in the meanwhile, deleted her video from Twitter that went viral based on which the police had arrested Kamaraj on March 10.

The model had said in her video that she lodged a complaint with the Zomato customer care asking them to either deliver food free of cost or cancel the order after it was delayed.

Zomato, which had initially assured Chandranee that it would help her with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required, later clarified it was also with Kamaraj extending all possible support.

