Post operation patient falls off wheelchair, Hinduja hospital asked to pay Rs. 3.5 Lakh

Hinduja hospital in Mumbai was recently ordered to pay Rs. 3.50 lakh as compensation to a patient after she broke her ankle in a wheelchair accident when she returned to the hospital for a check-up post her spinal surgery. The woman, Harsha Lala, fell from the wheelchair when she was being taken to the OPD by a hospital security guard.

The state consumer commission said that even if a hospital employee is permanent or on contract basis, the hospital is vicariously liable for irresponsible and negligent behavior.

“Patient safety is a very important aspect when any patient enters the premises of hospital and it is the hospital’s legal responsibility to protect patient’s safety,” The Times of India quoted the commission as saying.

Harsha lala, underwent the spinal surgery at the Hinduja hospital on September 24, 2012 and had paid a sum of Rs. 3.56 lakh. On October 9, when she went to the hospital for a follow-up the accident took place.

The hospital, in its defence, said that Harsha had not fastened the safety belt on the wheelchair and questioned if negligent and rash act of staff other than doctors could be “medical negligence”.