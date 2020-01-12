Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian refugees from Pak have same right on India as we do: Amit Shah

Image Source : ANI BJP president Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah in a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday pitched for the support on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying that Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian refugees who have come facing religious persecution in Pakistan, have same right on India as you (people) and I have.

Hitting out at the 'tukde-tukde' gang, Amit Shah asked those who have raised anti-India slogans like "Bharat tere tukde ho ek hazar, inshallah inshallah," shouldn't they have been put behind the bars?

Union Home Minister & BJP National President Amit Shah at a public meeting in Jabalpur: Bharat par jitna adhikaar mera aur apka hai, utna hi adhikaar Pakistan se aaye hue Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian sharanarthi ka hai. #CitizenshipAmenmentAct pic.twitter.com/Wc367ogXtj — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020

Taking a pot shot at the Congress party, Amit Shah recalled what senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had once said that Ram Mandir shouldn't be made and challenged him saying "put as much effort as you can, in four months, Ram Mandir is going to be constructed..."

#WATCH Union Home Minister & BJP National President Amit Shah in Jabalpur: Kapil Sibal, Congress ke vakil, kehte hain Ram Mandir nahi banna chahiye, arey Sibal bhai jitna dam ho rok lo, 4 mahine mein aasman ko chhoota hua Ram mandir ka nirmaan hone wala hai pic.twitter.com/Q1u68zaGkc — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020

Amit Shah challenged Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi by asking them to find out a provision from Citizenship Amendment Act that can take citizenship away from anyone in this country.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengal had also spoken on Citizenship Amendment Act and once again reiterated that the law was not to snatch anyone's citizenship but it was to give citizenship to those refugees who have faced religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

