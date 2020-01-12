Sunday, January 12, 2020
     
  4. Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian refugees from Pak have same right on India as we do: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah during a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has said that as much as right people of India and I have over this country, so does all those Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians who have come after facing religious persecution in Pakistan, have on this country.

New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2020 17:59 IST
Image Source : ANI

BJP president Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah in a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday pitched for the support on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying that Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian refugees who have come facing religious persecution in Pakistan, have same right on India as you (people) and I have.

Hitting out at the 'tukde-tukde' gang, Amit Shah asked those who have raised anti-India slogans like "Bharat tere tukde ho ek hazar, inshallah inshallah," shouldn't they have been put behind the bars?

Taking a pot shot at the Congress party, Amit Shah recalled what senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had once said that Ram Mandir shouldn't be made and challenged him saying "put as much effort as you can, in four months, Ram Mandir is going to be constructed..."

Amit Shah challenged Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi by asking them to find out a provision from Citizenship Amendment Act that can take citizenship away from anyone in this country.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengal had also spoken on Citizenship Amendment Act and once again reiterated that the law was not to snatch anyone's citizenship but it was to give citizenship to those refugees who have faced religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

