Hindu, Muslim sides reject Supreme Court's mediation proposal in Gyanvapi dispute; here's what they seek

Highlights The Supreme Court proposed mediation to settle the Gyanvapi dispute.

The Hindu side has insisted on a legal verdict instead of mediation.

The Muslim side also refused to participate in the mediation process.

New Delhi:

The Hindu and Muslim parties in the Gyanvapi mosque dispute have declined the Supreme Court's attempt to facilitate an out-of-court settlement, indicating that they want the matter to be resolved through the judicial process. The Supreme Court had asked both sides to appear before the mediation centre of a Varanasi court on Tuesday to explore the possibility of an amicable resolution to the long-pending dispute. However, the mediation initiative has failed to gain the support of either side.

The Supreme Court launched the 'Supreme Court Action for Mediated Adjudication and Disputes Harmonisation Across Nation' (SAMADHAN SAMAROH) to encourage amicable settlement of pending cases through mediation ahead of a Special Lok Adalat scheduled to be held on August 21, 22 and 23. As part of the initiative, parties in several pending matters have been asked to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement.

Hindu side insists on legal adjudication

The Hindu side has made it clear that it does not want the dispute to be resolved through mediation and prefers a verdict based solely on legal proceedings. According to the parties representing the Hindu claimants, the issue should be decided by the courts in accordance with law rather than through negotiations outside the judicial process. "We have decided that the temple belongs to us and that the Muslim side is an encroacher. The mosque side should vacate the premises so that a grand Kashi Vishwanath temple can be built at the original Jyotirlinga site," Hindu side counsel Madan Mohan Yadav said.

Muslim side also declines to participate

The Muslim side has also expressed reservations over the mediation process. Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee Secretary Mohammad Yaseen said he does not see any possibility of resolving the dispute through mediation and has decided not to participate in the process.

What is the Gyanvapi dispute?

The Gyanvapi case is a civil dispute concerning the religious status of the Gyanvapi Mosque, located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. The Hindu side claims that the mosque was constructed after parts of an ancient temple were demolished during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century. However, the Muslim side maintains that the mosque predates Aurangzeb's rule and is a legally recognised waqf property.

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