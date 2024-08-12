Kangana calls Rahul Gandhi 'dangerous man' for endorsing Hindenburg report: 'He might destroy nation'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kangana said Rahul Gandhi's agenda is that if he can't be the Prime Minister then he might as well destroy this nation.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday came down heavily on Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for "endorsing" Hindenburg report and its allegations on market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch. Taking to social media, she called Rahul Gandhi 'most dangerous man' and said his agenda is that if he can't be the Prime Minister then he might as well destroy this nation. She also went on to ask Rahul Gandhi to sit in the opposition all his life. "Mr Gandhi get ready to sit in the opposition all your life and the way you suffering get ready to suffer the glory, the growth and the nationalism of the people of this nation. They will never make you their leader. You are a disgrace," she added.

In a post on X, Kangana also accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting "everything to destabilise the nation's security and economy" and called the Congress MP as the "most dangerous man."

"Rahul Gandhi is the most dangerous man, he is bitter, poisonous and destructive, his agenda is that if he can't be the Prime Minister, then he might as well destroy this nation," Kangana mentioned in her post.

She also claimed that the Hindenberg report "targeting" India's stock market that Rahul Gandhi was endorsing "has turned out to be a damp squib." She added that he is trying everything to destabilise this nation's security and economy.

The development comes after the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research claimed that market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money syphoning scandal.

Reacting to the report, Rahul Gandhi said there was significant risk in the Indian stock market after the "integrity" of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) was "gravely compromised" by the allegations against its chairperson. In his remarks, Rahul Gandhi also questioned why SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch has not yet resigned and demanded an answer from the government.

"It is my duty as Leader of the Opposition to bring to your notice that there is a significant risk in the Indian stock market because the institutions that govern the stock market are compromised. A very serious allegation against the Adani group was illegal share ownership and price manipulation using offshore funds," he said in a self-made video message.