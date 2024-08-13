Hindenburg-Adani row: Congress calls nationwide protest on Aug 22, demands SEBI chief's resignation, JPC probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (R) and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

In the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding the Hindenburg allegations, the Congress party has announced a nationwide agitation on August 22. The party is demanding the resignation of SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch and calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue. The announcement came after a meeting convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, which included general secretaries, state unit chiefs, and AICC state in-charges. The meeting, held to discuss organisational matters and national issues, is part of the party's preparations for the upcoming assembly polls.

"The shocking revelations of a nexus between the SEBI and Adani needs a thorough investigation. The money of small investors in the stock market cannot be jeopardised," Kharge said in a post on X after the meeting. The Modi government must immediately seek the resignation of the SEBI chairperson and constitute a JPC in this regard, he said. Briefing reporters on the meeting, Venugopal said it was unanimously decided at the meeting that the party will hold a nationwide agitation on August 22, demanding the SEBI chief's resignation and a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

Allegation made by Hindenburg Research

Earlier on August 10, Hindenburg Research alleged that SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had stakes in obscure offshore funds connected to the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal. These claims have sparked a political clash, with the Congress and other I.N.D.I.A bloc parties demanding Buch's removal and a JPC probe. In response, the BJP accused the opposition of conspiring to create financial instability in India. Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband have dismissed the allegations as unfounded, accusing Hindenburg Research of undermining SEBI's credibility and engaging in character assassination, rather than addressing a showcause notice issued to the firm for "violations in India."

SEBI clarifies on Hindenburg's allegation

Meanwhile, the SEBI said the allegations against the Adani Group had been "duly investigated" and its chairperson disclosed and from time to time "also recused herself in matters involving potential conflicts of interest". The Adani Group termed the allegations malicious and based on manipulation of select public information. The company said it had no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi made profit worth over Rs 40 lakh from stock investments in just five months: Report