Himanta on illegal immigrants: People above 18 years will not get first-time Aadhaar card in Assam Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision to restrict Aadhaar card issuance is seen as part of the efforts to ensure the authenticity of citizens' identities. This move highlights the government's focus on addressing concerns about potential illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said people above 18 years of age will not get first-time Aadhaar card in Assam to check illegal immigrants from getting Indian citizenship.

After the state cabinet, the chief minister said tea tribe, SC, ST people above 18 yrs in Assam will continue to get first-time Aadhaar card for one year only.

The Assam chief minister stated that only a one-month window would be given to people above 18 years of age to apply for an Aadhaar card if anyone has not got the same yet.

However, Tea Tribes, SC and ST people above 18 years of age will continue to receive Aadhaar cards for the next one year, he added.



"The decision to restrict Aadhaar card issuance is seen as part of the efforts to ensure the authenticity of citizens' identities. This move highlights the government's focus on addressing concerns about potential illegal immigration from Bangladesh in the last one year," Sarma said.

Earlier, the chief minister had said that Assam is considering a policy that would give District Commissioners the power to approve or reject Aadhaar applications from individuals over 18.

Earlier, he had said that there is hardly any need for adults to apply for Aadhaar cards now because most of them have already been issued but only children and newborns have to be given Aadhaar cards.