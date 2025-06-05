Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on PM Modi, lists out 'surrender legacy' of Congress Rahul Gandhi on June 3 alleged at a Congress event in Bhopal that PM Modi surrendered after a call from US President Donald Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict.

New Delhi:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a sharp counterattack on Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments labelling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Surrender Modi.' The remarks were made by Gandhi in reference to alleged US involvement during 'Operation Sindoor', prompting a strong response from the Assam CM, who accused the Congress party of a long history of surrendering India’s national interests.

In a detailed post on X (formerly known as Twitter), CM Sarma cited historical events and accused Congress leaders, particularly former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, of compromising India's sovereignty and failing to safeguard its territorial integrity.

“Rahul Gandhi has the audacity to mock Prime Minister Modi despite the massive success of Operation Sindoor. Let’s remind him which party actually surrendered India’s interests and betrayed its people,” Sarma wrote.

Key accusations made by Himanta Biswa Sarma- 'REALITY CHECK: THE CONGRESS SURRENDER LEGACY'

On Kashmir/PoK Betrayal (1947–48): Sarma said Nehru’s decision to approach the United Nations during the Kashmir conflict halted India’s military advance, leading to the creation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). A military victory sacrificed at the altar of global appeasement.

On Aksai Chin (1962): He accused Nehru of allowing China to seize 38,000 sq km of Indian territory without resistance, saying it left Assam and the Northeast vulnerable. “My heart goes out to the people of Assam.” Was this statesmanship or surrender Rahul Gandhi? Assam was nearly cut off. The entire Northeast was abandoned to fate.

On 1971 War: Sarma criticised Indira Gandhi for releasing 93,000 Pakistani soldiers post-war without negotiating for PoK’s return or securing reparations. On Nuclear Policy: The CM alleged that Congress deferred nuclear testing under US pressure, crediting Atal Bihari Vajpayee for India’s 1998 nuclear declaration.

On 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: He slammed the Congress-led UPA for failing to deliver justice or retaliate after the terrorist attacks orchestrated from Pakistan.

A Contrast in Leadership

Drawing a stark contrast between the Congress era and the Modi government, Sarma praised PM Modi for decisive action in matters of national security:

“Under PM Modi, India doesn’t plead- we act in Uri, strike in Balakot, hold firm in Galwan, and lead on the global stage.”

He accused the Congress of not just surrendering territory, but also undermining India’s pride, security, and sovereignty.

The Trigger: Rahul Gandhi’s speech

Sarma’s reaction came after Rahul Gandhi, during a Congress workers’ convention in Bhopal, accused PM Modi of capitulating to the U.S. during Operation Sindoor and contrasted this with Indira Gandhi’s defiance during the 1971 war, despite the presence of the U.S. Seventh Fleet.

“When Trump called Modiji, he followed him. In 1971, Indira Gandhi stood firm. This is the difference,” Gandhi said.

In response, CM Sarma said the Congress should stop "projecting its own history of cowardice" onto a leader who “refuses to bend.”