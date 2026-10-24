Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria, gangsters wanted in multiple criminal cases in India, arrested in US

Haryana gangster Himanshu Bhau has been arrested by the FBI in the United States, according to information from Indian investigative agency sources. Neeraj Faridpuria, another gangster wanted in multiple criminal cases across India, was also arrested alongside him. Sources said the two were living in the US and that their arrests followed inputs from the Haryana Special Task Force (STF).

Bhau, who hails from Ritoli village in Rohtak, Haryana, is wanted in several cases involving murder, attempted murder and extortion. His name has surfaced in high-profile incidents, including the firing outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's house. Preparations are under way to bring him back to India.

Who is Himanshu Bhau?

Also known as Himanshu Ritoli, Bhau reportedly entered the world of crime at the age of 17. He was sent to a juvenile correction home during his childhood but later escaped with around 20 other boys.

Around 50 cases are registered against him in Haryana alone, involving allegations of murder, attempted murder and extortion. Delhi Police, Haryana Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have also registered cases against him.

In 2022, three murders took place in Haryana within 24 hours, and Bhau claimed responsibility for all three killings. He also took responsibility for the firing outside Elvish Yadav's house. His name has additionally surfaced in connection with the killing at a Burger King restaurant and shootings at several gym owners' premises, allegedly to demand extortion money.

Who is Neeraj Faridpuria?

Neeraj Faridpuria is a native of Faridpur village in Haryana's Palwal district. According to Indian investigative agency sources, more than 25 criminal cases have been registered against him in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

Faridpuria's name also surfaced in the firing case outside Elvish Yadav's house. He came into the spotlight after being accused of involvement in the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary.

He was also accused of arranging a shooting at the office of BJP leader Vinod Bhati in Faridabad to demand extortion money. The allegations have linked him to several high-profile criminal incidents in Haryana.

Gang rivalries and escape abroad

Bhau was associated with the Neeraj Bawana and Bambiha gangs. His gang has a long-standing rivalry with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs, and Bhau is known to be opposed to Bishnoi.

After fleeing India, Bhau first went to Portugal before moving to the US, where he allegedly continued to run his gang's operations in India. A Look Out Circular was issued against him in 2023, the same year Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him.

Faridpuria was also living in the US, according to investigative agency sources. The two were arrested together by the FBI following inputs from the Haryana STF, sources said.

Preparations are under way to bring Bhau back to India to face the cases registered against him. Further details about the process involving both men are awaited.

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