Himachal weather update: MeT predicts rains across state, yellow warning issued in 11 districts

Shimla:

Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a spell of wet weather over the next few days, with the Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate precipitation across several parts of the state from Thursday to Saturday (May 1–3), followed by more widespread rain on May 4. A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to impact the western Himalayan region starting May 2.

The local Meteorological Centre in Shimla has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–50 kmph. The alert is in place for 11 of the 12 districts, excluding the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, and will remain active from Thursday through Sunday.

Anticipating potential hazards due to rising river levels, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) at Pandoh in Mandi district has issued a public safety advisory. Residents and workers in low-lying areas along the Beas River have been cautioned against venturing near riverbanks over the next 24 hours. Increased snowmelt in the catchment area has led to a surge in inflows into the Pandoh Dam reservoir, prompting authorities to plan a controlled release of water through the dam's spillway gates to manage the elevated water levels downstream.

Temperatures remain steady

Meanwhile, weather officials said no significant changes in maximum and minimum temperatures have been recorded so far. Una remained the hottest location in the state on Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 38.6°C, while Keylong was the coldest with a minimum of 4.3°C.

However, temperatures are expected to dip in the coming days. The Met department forecast a decline of 2–4 degrees in minimum temperatures and 3–5 degrees in maximum temperatures across the state over the next three to four days.

The upcoming wet spell follows a largely dry pre-monsoon season. Himachal Pradesh received just 112.8 mm of rainfall between March 1 and April 30—36 percent below the seasonal normal of 177.4 mm. All twelve districts recorded deficient rainfall during this period, with Chamba seeing the highest deficit at 52 percent and Mandi the lowest at 2 percent.

(With inputs from PTI)