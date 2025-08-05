Himachal weather: Chandigarh-Manali NH blocked, rivers swollen amid rain havoc in state According to the SDMA, the overall damage to public infrastructure, including roads, electricity, water systems, schools, and healthcare facilities, has crossed Rs 1,700 crore. Additionally, over 88,800 hectares of crops, largely in the agriculture and horticulture sectors, have been damaged.

Incessant rainfall since the onset of the monsoon season has caused large-scale devastation across Himachal Pradesh. Over 300 roads, including several national highways, have been blocked due to landslides triggered by repeated cloudburst incidents.

The districts of Kullu and Mandi are among the worst affected, bearing the brunt of the natural calamity. Rivers across the state are flowing dangerously above normal levels, raising serious concerns of flooding in low-lying regions.

Authorities issue advisory

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been blocked at several locations due to the deposition of debris falling from the hills, ANI reported. The vehicular movement has been severely impacted due to this. Several people have been left stranded and the authorities have issued an advisory urging people to refrain from non-essential travel.

Low-lying areas witness waterlogging

Several low-lying areas in Mandi have been inundated due to continuous rains. Rainwater has entered homes and shops, prompting locals to take refuge on higher ground.

Essential services hit

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has confirmed that 236 water supply schemes and 113 power distribution transformers are currently out of service, severely impacting essential services and daily life.

Several deaths reported in Mandi, Kangra and Kullu

Among all districts, Mandi has been hit the hardest. It has reported 23 deaths due to rain-related incidents and 14 fatalities due to road accidents, as per ANI. The district has seen the most disruptions in both water supply (74 schemes) and power supply (91 transformers).

Kangra is the next most-affected district, with 24 deaths linked to the weather and six from road accidents. Kullu district has reported 10 rain-related deaths and eight from road mishaps. Chamba and Shimla have also suffered several casualties and extensive damage.

Damage surpasses Rs 1,700 crore

According to the SDMA, the overall damage to public infrastructure, including roads, electricity, water systems, schools, and healthcare facilities, has crossed Rs 1,700 crore. Additionally, over 88,800 hectares of crops, largely in the agriculture and horticulture sectors, have been damaged.