Himachal rains: Schools closed in 8 districts, 685 roads closed, IMD issues red alert, check full forecast

Shimla:

Schools have been closed in eight districts of Himachal Pradesh as heavy rains disrupted normal life in the state. Beacuse of heavy rains, 685 roads, including three national highways, remained closed for traffic. In the meantime, the local meteorological office sounded a red alert predicting intense spells of rain at isolated places in Kangra and Chamba districts on Monday and asked people to stay cautious.

The IMD also issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain in isolated parts of the state on Monday and yellow alert of heavy rains in the state till August 31. There were also reports of the season's first snowfall at Shipkila in higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti district.

Manimahesh Yatra has been suspended

In view of the rains and landslides, the Manimahesh Yatra has been suspended, Additional District magistrate (ADM), Bharmaur, Kuldeep Singh Rana told PTI.

The Yatra started on August 17 and will conclude on September 15.In Kangra district, there were reports of ward number 1 and two being submerged in water and vehicles floating in water while water entered a tehsil office in Hamirpur after heavy downpour. A house in Tutikandi area of Shimla district was endangered after the retaining wall of the house caved in.

Schools, colleges closed in 8 districts

All government and private education institutions, including schools and colleges, except the residential ones, were shut in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Una and Solan districts in view of the alert of heavy rainfall, officials said.

Due to the heavy rainfall over the past two days, several roads in various villages have been blocked, causing significant disruption to connectivity.

As a precautionary measures, all government and private educational, technical institutions, colleges, universities and anganwadi except residential institutions would remain close on Monday, the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa said.

IMD issues landslide, flash flood alerts

Alert on heavy rain has been issued by the Met department for Monday, indicating the potential risk of landslides, flash floods, uprooting of trees, road blockages, and other related hazards, which may pose a serious threat to life, property, and public safety, the order said.

Similar orders were also issued by the other seven district administrations. Heavy to very heavy rains lashed several parts of the state since Sunday evening with Kahu in Bilaspur district receiving 190.5 mm of rain, Jot 159.2 mm, Berthin 156.4 mm, Naina Devi 148.4 mm, Ghaghas 148 mm, Bilaspur 140.8 mm, Bhattiyat 140.2, Malraon 120 mm, Amb 111 mm, Aghar 110.6 mm and Bangana 104 mm.

With inputs from PTI

