Chinook carries 3-tonne mini JCB, 18 Army personnel in single sortie amid rain in Himachal | VIDEO

Himachal rains: Heavy rains have battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides and cloudbursts that have resulted in extensive damage across the state. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, Indian Air Force along with the police and SDRF are engaged in the rescue operations. Amid the rain fury in the state, a video is doing rounds on social media, wherein, a Chinook helicopter was seen airlifting a dozer.

Chinook airlifted dozer

According to the PRO Defence Palam, the Chinook helicopter of the HQ Western Air Command airlifted 18 Indian Army personnel and a mini Dozer in a single sortie for rescue efforts in areas affected by landslides near Shimla on Tuesday.

"A single Chinook helicopter of @hqwaciaf airlifted 18 @adgpi personnel and a 3 Ton Mini Dozer in a single sortie for rescue efforts in areas afftected by landslides near Shimla today," read a tweet by PRO Defence Palam.

Death count rose to 57

The death count in the state due to rain-related incidents rose to 57 on Wednesday, the officials said.

"Rescue operations are going on in Summer Hill and Krishna Nagar areas and one body has been recovered from Summer Hill," Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi told PTI.

Extensive damage across the state

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday that a nearly 157 per cent surge in rainfall over the past few days has resulted in extensive damage across Himachal Pradesh and about 60 people have been killed in the last three days.

The Education department had ordered closure of all schools and colleges in the state on Wednesday due to inclement weather and the Himachal Pradesh University has suspended teaching activities till August 19.

