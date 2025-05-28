Himachal weather updates: IMD issues orange alert for rain, hailstorms in parts of state for next 2-3 days Himachal weather updates: The rain and hailstorm activity is attributed to a western disturbance and easterly winds, both of which are contributing to atmospheric instability in the region of Himachal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Himachal Pradesh has issued an orange alert for hailstorms in parts of the state over the next two days and predicted rain activity for the next three days. The alert comes as weather systems, including a western disturbance and easterly winds, are likely to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region.

The head of the IMD Centre in Shimla, Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, spoke with media about the forecast and said an orange alert for hailstorms has been issued for the districts of Kanga and Kullu."In the past 24 hours, significant rainfall hasn't been reported across Himachal Pradesh. But if we talk about the next three days, scattered rainfall is possible across the entire state. There are chances of light rainfall in around 50% of the areas, with moderate rain expected in one or two places," he said.

"As far as warnings are concerned, an orange alert for hailstorms has been issued for today and tomorrow- May 27 and 28- covering the entire Himachal Pradesh. There is also a warning for thunderstorms and lightning statewide," he added.

75 pc areas in Himachal likely to receive rain

Rainfall activity is expected to continue at a few weather stations through the week, accompanied by gusty winds. "Winds may reach speeds of around 50 to 60 kmph. After May 29, there is a likelihood of an increase in rainfall activity again," Srivastava said, adding, "Overall, around 75 per cent of Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience rainfall, ranging from light to moderate intensity."

So far, May has seen 54 mm of rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. The normal average rainfall for the month is around 56 mm.

"We are currently running at about -3% below normal. However, with the upcoming rain spells, it is expected that rainfall for the month will normalise," Srivastava informed.

The rain and storm activity is attributed to a western disturbance and easterly winds, both of which are contributing to atmospheric instability in the region.

"The current rainfall activity is due to an intensifying western disturbance," the IMD official remarked.

The monsoon has already advanced into parts of South India and the North-East states, but for Himachal Pradesh, it will take some more time.

When will monsoon arrive in Himachal?

"The normal arrival date of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh is between June 24 and 26. There is a possibility that it might arrive a bit earlier this year, considering that it has reached other regions ahead of schedule. However, we will have to wait for further updates," he said.

The day temperatures are expected to drop due to rain.

"The normal temperature in the region is around 25 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, it was around 26 degrees, and with rainfall, a drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures is expected," Dr Srivastava said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for hailstorms specifically in Kangra and Kullu districts, while a state-wide alert for thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for the next 4-5 days.