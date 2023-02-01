Himachal Pradesh weather: Prediction of light rain, snowfall in hilly areas likely for tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Himachal Pradesh weather: Prediction of light rain, snowfall in hilly areas likely for February 2.

Himachal Pradesh weather updates: Isolated places in the mid and high hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive light rainfall or snowfall on Thursday (February 2), the local Met office has forecast. On Wednesday (Februrary 1), it also forecast dry weather till February 7 (Tuesday).

At least 287 roads, including three national highways, are shut for vehicular traffic, according to the state's emergency operation centre. A maximum 144 roads are closed in Lahaul and Spiti, 50 in Kinnaur, 49 in Shimla, 24 in Chamba, 13 in Kullu, two in Kangra and one in Sirmaur district.

Power from 116 transformers and water from 16 supply lines have also been disrupted. Kufri, in the suburbs of Shimla, received trace snowfall but there was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures across the state.

Six western disturbances affected the state in January with three active wet spells resulting in widespread rain and snowfall. The state recorded around three per cent excess rainfall in the month of January.

